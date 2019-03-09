Lil Duval ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Pull Up,” La’Britney “Never Fold” & More | Daily Visuals 3.8.19

Lil Duval had a helluva 2018 thanks to his smash hit “Living My Best Life” and while there’s still some milk left to squeeze out that boob, he’s ready to push his next single and keep the gravy train rolling.

In his Ty Dolla $ign assisted visual to “Pull Up,” Duval and his crew turn a studio session into an all out bash where the crowd is clapping and the drinks are flowing. You know that song wasn’t completed in one take in that kind of environment.

And for the second day in a row a Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member has dropped a new clip as La’Britney seduces the camera while flaunting them vocal cords in her steamy clip to “Never Fold.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mariah Carey, Lil Baby, and more.

LIL DUVAL FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “PULL UP”

LABRITNEY – “NEVER FOLD”

MARIAH CAREY – “A NO NO”

KARI FAUX FT. CURREN$Y – “IN THE AIR”

LIL BABY – “PURE COCAINE”