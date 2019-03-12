Osundairo Brothers’ Attorney Confirms Check From Jussie Smollett Was For Personal Training

The Nigerian brothers who worked as extras on the set of Empire with Jussie Smollett found themselves embroiled in a simmering controversy that they’re trying to step away from. The Osundairo brothers’ attorney confirmed that the $3,500 Smollett paid them was not for the alleged faked attack but for personal training, adding that her clients are being taken advantage of.

GMA reports:

The two brothers who police said helped stage an attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago six weeks ago were “taken advantage of” and are now trying to “piece their lives together,” their lawyer tells ABC News.

“What I can tell you right now is the tremendous regret that they have over their involvement in this situation,” attorney Gloria Schmidt said in an interview Monday with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.”

…

The brothers’ attorney said the check from Smollett was payment for both the personal training and their help in staging the attack.

“They were training together and so they were paid for that, but they were also asked to do this favor for him,” Schmidt said in the “GMA” interview Monday morning.

Watch Gloria Schmidt’s GMA interview below.

—

Photo: WENN