Kotal Kahn Revealed, Catches Fade From Jacqui Briggs In ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 11 is literally just weeks away and to keep the hype building this week’s KombatKast announced the return of Mortal Kombat X veterans Kotal Kahn and Jacqui Briggs.

The list of characters continues to grow.

Kotal Kahn, the now ruler of Outworld who took the throne following the death of Shao Kahn, is back and has some new tricks for players to use to brutalize their opponents. Added to his already vast repertoire of moves is the ability to shapeshift into a large cat and gain strength from drinking the blood of his opponents. Kahn when first introduced felt like you were playing with one of the games sub-bosses like Kintaro or Goro.

The trailer is billed as Kotal Kahn’s reveal but while watching you will quickly learn that it’s Jacqui Briggs who is clearly getting all of the shine. The daughter of Jax is now fully committed to kickboxing and martial arts, combine that with her military training, and high tech weaponry at her disposal makes her a deadly adversary, and we learn that in the clip.

We don’t see Kahn’s fatality, but we definitely get our lust for gratuitous violence we have come to love from Mortal Kombat as Jacqui gets to show us what she can do when “FINISH HIM” flashes across the screen and its absolutely glorious. We won’t spoil it for you, so do yourself a favor and watch her in action below. Mortal Komabt 11 launches April 23 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch and PC. The beta starts on March 28 and will be available to those who pre-ordered the game.

Photo: NetherRealm Studios/WB Games