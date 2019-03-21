Woke Waka Flocka Flame Slams Daniel Caesar For Caping For White People

You know you are deep in the Sunken Place when you make Waka Flocka Flame look woke. The Atlanta rapper slammed Daniel Caesar for caping for white people in a late night rant.

By now you’ve heard about Caesar pleading with the world to not be “so mean to white people right now.”

Reports TMZ:

We got Waka and his wifey, Tammy Rivera, outside Rolling Out Magazine in Atlanta Wednesday, and our photog asked them about Daniel saying black people need to stop being mean to white people. Ya gotta see Waka’s reaction … he’s not just pissed, he’s totally offended by Daniel’s take and wants to throw down!

Waka and Tammy’s biggest issue is Daniel’s from The Great White North, so he’s got no business speaking for black people in America, and his bleach-blonde hair doesn’t help either. Their words.

The couple’s certain Daniel’s tune would change if he got pulled over by 2 white cops in the south.

To be fair, Waka and Tammy hadn’t even seen the video yet. They’ll probably be angrier when they do.

Make sure Daniel Caesar stays away from Brick Squad.

—

Photo: Prince Williams