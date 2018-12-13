Gucci Mane Reveals He and Waka Flocka Have Reconciled

Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame are cool again. La Flare confirmed that he has spoken to his old rap buddy during a recent radio interview.

While on Streetz 94.5 in Atlanta, Guwop said he reached out immediately seeing that Waka reached out online hoping to squash their beef a month ago.

“We finally had that conversation,” Gucci told Streetz 94.5. “Everything is in the past.”

New Waka and Gucci music? We’re sure their fans totally approve.

Watch the aforementioned portion of the interview below.

—

Photo: Getty