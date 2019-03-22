CLOSE
HomeNews

Cardi B, Migos Security Won’t Be Charged For Allegedly Mollywhopping Autograph Seeker

When asking for a signature goes wrong.

Leave a comment
Cardi B & Migos at Drai's Nightclub 10

Source: Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography / Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography

Cardi and Migos security guards won’t be charged for allegedly putting hands and feet on an overzealous autograph seeker. The incident went down at last year’s Met Gala.

It turns out the fade victim refused to cooperate despite being seen on camera catching the fade.

TMZ reports that since the victim passed on speaking to NYPD detectives, the security won’t be facing any charges while the assault case has been dropped.

However, the “fan” in question has filed a civil lawsuit against the Migos and Cardi. Sounds like he’s banking on catching a check for his claims of suffering injuries to his face and body.

Good luck with that.

Photo: Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography

Cardi B , lawsuits , Migos

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 itemsNAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's 'The Book Of John Gray'
Scalding Tea: Pastor John Gray’s Mistress Says Affair Deeper Than Reported, Has All The Receipts.
03.22.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close