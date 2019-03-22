Cardi B, Migos Security Won’t Be Charged For Allegedly Mollywhopping Autograph Seeker

Cardi and Migos security guards won’t be charged for allegedly putting hands and feet on an overzealous autograph seeker. The incident went down at last year’s Met Gala.

It turns out the fade victim refused to cooperate despite being seen on camera catching the fade.

TMZ reports that since the victim passed on speaking to NYPD detectives, the security won’t be facing any charges while the assault case has been dropped.

However, the “fan” in question has filed a civil lawsuit against the Migos and Cardi. Sounds like he’s banking on catching a check for his claims of suffering injuries to his face and body.

Good luck with that.

—

Photo: Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography