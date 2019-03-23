Tekashi SnitchNine: Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Lead Attorney Back For His Case

While Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s legal ordeal has somewhat cooled in recent weeks, he’s still facing a mounting number of charges despite his reported cooperation with authorities. The rapper born Daniel Hernandez also got a mild victory after he was allowed to bring back his former lead attorney after previously being told there were conflicts of interest.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a New York judge has determined 6ix9ine’s former lawyer, Lance Lazarro, can come back on as lead attorney for the rapper, as soon as the Tekashi signs off on it.

Lazarro was taken off the case by the judge after concerns over conflict of interest because he previously represented two men who are co-defendants in the criminal case.

The judge ruled that after reviewing all the evidence, 6ix9ine’s lawyer has shown there is no risk to the other co-defendants if he continues working for 6ix9ine.

A hearing was scheduled for March 28 where the rapper will have to tell the judge he agrees.

Lazarro formerly represented co-defendants Shotti and Crippy in times past, thus the conflict.

