Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Baby Mother Calls Him A “Culture Vulture”

While Tekashi 6ix9ine sings like a bird in order to duck fed time, details about the real person behind the persona are emerging. Sara Molina, the mother of Tekashi’s child, called the rapper a culture vulture among other things in a new interview.

Complex writes:

“He could definitely reinvent himself, I’ve seen him do it a million times,” she says during the interview. “He’s like a culture vulture, he can adapt to anything.” During the newly released clip, she explained that 6ix9ine hadn’t been manipulated into acting the way he did and that he was merely manipulating those around him. “I feel like in a way these grown men were manipulated by this little rainbow haired kid,” she said.

“Money and fame will make people do a lot of things,” she continued. “I was manipulated… He’s a narcissist, I’m telling you that now. He’s very smart, I give him that. If I can give Danny [6ix9ine] credit for anything… His brain works in an evil way but it’s smart.” Following his admission to involvement in three different violent incidents in 2018, the rapper is currently facing a 47-year minimum sentence on racketeering, weapons, and drug charges.

You can find more of the interview at DJ Vlad’s online hub.

