Nintendo Reportedly Launching 2 New Switch Consoles As Early As This Summer

The Nintendo Switch is the fastest selling console of all-time and now it looks like they will be looking to build off that success with the launch of two new Switch consoles.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, people familiar with the matter are saying that Nintendo is poised to drop two new Switch consoles as early as this summer in hopes to keep the momentum going. Fans of the original hybrid console could look forward to a high-end version with “enhanced features” but won’t be as powerful as Sony’s PS4 Pro and Microsoft’s Xbox One X as well as a cheaper alternative.

While the system will not be able to compete with those two home consoles performance wise, Nintendo is still hoping to compete with Sony and Microsoft and grab the attention of serious gamers with new games that didn’t find its way into the current Switch lineup. As far as the more “affordable” model, WSJ reports that Nintendo will be able to knock off a few bucks from the price by dropping the HD Rumble controller vibration.

Speaking with the WSJ about the rumored Switch consoles, suppliers who have access to a prototype of the machine states:

“You would be wrong to think the enhanced version is similar to what Sony did with PS$ Pro and the other is just a cheap alternative that looks very similar to some past hand-held machines, say, Sony’s PlayStation Vita.”

We will continue to keep you updated as more information about the new Nintendo Switch consoles continues to come out.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty