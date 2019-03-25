Earl Sweatshirt Smacks Phone From Fan’s Hands, Vince Staples Offers Fade Appointment

They don’t say “never meet your heroes” for nothing. Earl Sweatshirt reminded a fan of this when he shut down their attempt to record him without his permission.

In a now-deleted tweet, a group of dudes walking around New Orleans French Quarter spotted Sweatshirt wandering around near them and when they attempted to capture him on video he immediately shut them down by laying the smacketh down on their phone. The fan in questioned captioned the video with “When you want a pic with one of your favorite rappers since day 1 and he’s a dick.”

Vince Staples peeped the post and let the fan know that if he wanted that smoke he can provide the lighter.

If you feel disrespected I can get you a fade from the homie just let me know. https://t.co/m6gDfUAmJL — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 24, 2019

Like we previously mentioned the fan deleted his tweet after Vince offered his assistance in setting up a second meeting. We guess he thought better of it and just decided to take the “L” on this one.

Fair or foul?

—

Photo: