Earl Sweatshirt Releases New Single “Nowhere2go” [Listen]

Even though he might disappear from time to time it seems Earl Sweatshirt is prepping a new project. He has released a new single and his core fans shouldn’t be disappointed.

As spotted on NPR Music, the Odd Future member teased some new music this week via some snippets on his social media feeds. To a lot of people’s surprise he dropped a full track in “Nowhere2go”. The song finds the Los Angeles native taking a mumble approach over a jumbled loop. While the selection is just short of two minutes in length it is obvious he put some thought into the lyrics; albeit his low pitch.

He speaks on his mental health as a teenager saying “I think / Spent most of my life depressed / Only thing on my mind was death / Didn’t know when my time was next.” Additionally he touches on eventually finding himself through his artistry. “I redefine the sh*t / First had to find myself / I couldn’t find it, uhh / I couldn’t find a friend / Had to rely on my wits.”

Sweatshirt’s 2010 debut Earl is was very well received by Rap fans and critics alike for his approach to dark themes including drug abuse, rape and murder. He followed it up with his official studio album Doris in 2013. His last effort was I Don’t Like Shi*t, I Don’t Go Outside in 2015 which was also praised for all the brutal honesty he was able to pack into 30 minutes of music.

