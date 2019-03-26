Kristoff St. John‘s Father Says Son Left Handwritten Will To Daughters

In the weeks since the passing of Young & The Restless actor Kristoff St John, legal wrangling over his estate has ensued. After one of his daughters filed to take control of the estate saying her father didn’t have a will, St. John’s father says that his son did indeed leave a handwritten will behind.

The Blast reports:

According to the will filed by Kristoff’s father, Christopher St. John, wrote, “In the event of my untimely death,” he wanted all his personal savings and money to be divided up among his two daughters, Lola and Paris, with a split of 75% and 25%.

The letter also claims there was a $100,000 check given to Kristoff’s father for Lola, and the actor appeared to note, “He must give money for Lola immediately.”

The late “Young and the Restless” star wanted his younger daughter to be able to access portions of her money on her 16th, 18th and 21st birthdays. He wanted his older daughter, Paris, to receive a lump sum.

The star was also behind on the mortgage for his home, and his father wants to make sure he can pay off the debt so his family doesn’t incur any penalties.

The will names Christopher St. John as the executor, and he is asking for permission to act immediately after a change in his son’s life insurance policy was noted.

Photo: WENN