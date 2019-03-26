‘Avengers: Endgame’ Officially Clockin’ In At 3 Hours, We Ain’t Complaining A Damn Bit

We’re only one month away from finally finding out how The Avengers, well, avenge their fallen comrades when Avengers: End Game hits movie theaters across the board, and it seems like fans are going to get to see a proper sendoff as it’s been revealed that the Avengers swan song will be the longest Marvel movie ever made.

According to Vulture, the Russo brothers directed film will be officially clocking in at three hours and two minutes. The Russo’s had hinted that the film would be hovering around the three hour mark but wouldn’t be sure until after editing was finished. Well earlier this month they confirmed that they’d finally locked in the final picture product and took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

Last day of editorial Sundae Bar. Picture is locked… pic.twitter.com/IzC1txDrii — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 8, 2019

Now a few weeks later AMC confirmed every Avengers fan’s dream when they accidentally posted the 182 minute runtime on their website.

How many minutes of that runtime is going to be going to film credits is anyone’s guess, but anyone complaining that three hours is too long for an Avengers film needs to have his comic book fan pass revoked. Keep in mind that it’s being said that all these Avengers: End Game commercials contain material from only the first 20 minutes of the movie. If that proves true then there’s a good chance that we’ll be in comic book movie bliss by the time the credits begin to roll at the three hour mark.

Avengers: Endgame drops on April 26.