Mitchell & Ness & Bleacher Report Team With Travis Scott For Gear Collab

With all the things that Travis Scott has been involved with for the past year and change it wouldn’t be a stretch to call him the hardest working man in Hip-Hop and if you thought he might begin to slow down or even take a break, think again.

This time around the Houston rapper is linking up with Mitchell & Ness to drop an exclusive limited edition collection of t-shirts and jerseys which feature the ’71 Houston Rockets logo with a splash of Travis Scott’s Astroworld aesthetic. Truth be told, it looks pretty dope.

The price range for the new pieces will range from $60 – $250 and will be available on Mitchellandness.com and Bleacher Reports’s NBA Remix site. This is just the first of Mitchell & Ness and Bleacher Report’s NBA Remix Campaign that seems like it’ll be a hit amongst the culture.

The Mitchell & Ness x Bleacher Report NBA Remix Campaign focuses on selecting key influential artists, and allowing them to recreate their hometown market NBA team jersey, with their personal branding mixed in, making these collections a one-of-a-kind, limited edition piece. Travis Scott is the official kick-off, with many more artist collaboration to come.

Check out Travis Scott’s Houston Rocket’s piece below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it once it drops.