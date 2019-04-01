Kanye West To Perform Easter “Sunday Service” At Coachella

Kanye West is all set to take us to church (or the sunken place) this Easter, as he will reportedly perform Sunday Service at Coachella. While incomparably talented, ‘Ye hasn’t really been the ‘Ye we all know and love lately—so this should be interesting, to say the least.

“West’s “Sunday Service” is appropriately set for Easter Sunday April 21,” Deadline states. “He joins a lineup that includes Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. Coachella takes place from April 12-14 and April 19-21.”

Kanye West was in talks to perform at Coachella, but nearly bailed when he wasn’t cleared to build a custom dome for his set. However, it looks like everything is all good now that he can take his weekly worship sessions to the California music and arts festival…

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019

Will you be tuning in or ignoring him completely? Let us know and grab your holy water either way.

Photo: WENN