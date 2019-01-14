Kanye West Pulled Out Of Coachella Because They Wouldn’t Build Him A Dome

Even though Kanye is preaching love he still wants things his way. We finally find out why he dropped out of the biggest music festival and the reason is because he is Kanye.

According to a report by Billboard Yeezy pulled out of Coachella because they didn’t not want to build out a custom dome for him to perform in. While to his credit he does have a long history of innovative set design the build out in question would have forced the executive team to rearrange the entire festival grounds. Additionally, the dome would also mean removing several portable bathrooms which is clutch for attendees who plan to be at the site all day.

As per one of Billboard’s unnamed sources, West took the conference call while he was on vacation. When the Coachella team informed him that the dome was out of the question he reportedly got in his feelings and hung up the phone unexpectedly.

Parent company Goldenvoice had been trying to secure the free thinker as a headlining act for three years. When the talks came to a crashing halt they booked songstress Arianna Grande as his replacement. The magazine also reports Kanye was close to signing with Governor’s Ball festival but pulled out for the same reason.

The 20th edition of Coachella will be taking place over two weekends; April 12-14 and April 19-21. You can find the full line-up below.

Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU via Getty Images