White Woman Admits To Lying About Black Man Attacking Her In Park

The 49-year-old woman claimed the attack happened in Russell Park in Quincy, Mass.

High Angle View Of Book And Gavel On Table

Source: Prakasit Khuansuwan / EyeEm / Getty

White America still hasn’t gotten the hint that making false reports against a whole race of people can lead to dangerous consequences for the accused. A white woman in Quincy, Mass. is now facing legal heat for lying about a Black man attacking her in a public park.

Boston Herald reports:

The woman, a Quincy resident, will be summonsed to Quincy District Court for allegedly filing a false police report, Quincy police announced Monday. They’re not releasing her name at this time.

As part of the investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance video in the area of the crime scene. When a detective re-interviewed the woman, she confessed she had a made a false police report, according to Monday’s press release.

Officers at about 11:12 a.m. on March 25 responded to the park for a report that a woman had been assaulted. She was bleeding when police arrived.

The woman told police that she had been walking the dirt path behind the tennis courts when someone approached her from behind, throwing her to the ground and stealing money from her purse.

The woman’s court date has not been scheduled.

Photo: Getty

Crime and Punishment , Massachussetts , newsletter , racism in America

