‘Bleacher Report’ Is Confident Kevin Durant Will Leave Warriors For The Knicks

Chip or not, the Easy Money Sniper might be packing his bags after this season ends. Rumor has it he is headed to the Big Apple.

According to a report by Yahoo News, the all-star baller has his sights on the empire state as his new home. Ric Bucher from The Bleacher Report is claiming that Durant has informally already agreed to come to the New York Knicks after the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season. “From everything I’ve heard, it’s done. Yes, he’s leaving,” Bucher told FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd on a recent episode of The Herd.

The NBA analyst went on to further detail why Kevin would consider making an exit considering the Warriors have won championships with him on the squad. “It’s not a matter of not liking or appreciating what he has. But being there, I can tell you that Kevin Durant has never been fully embraced by the Warriors faithful” he added. “And has never, from even a national perspective, been given the just do that you would expect for a guy who has been the NBA Finals MVP of their last two championships. It’s still Steph’s team. It’s still Steph, Klay, Draymond. KD thanks for coming along and helping us win these last two. He’s never gotten the just deserts.”

This is not the first time the rumor has popped up as the speculation also states that he will be joining Kyrie Irving at the Knicks organization. KD has avoided the hearsay all season choosing to focus on his game.

—

Photo: Getty