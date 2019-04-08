Nintendo Adding VR Support To “Super Mario Odyssey” & “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild”

Nintendo revealed it is stepping back in the world of virtual reality once again when it surprised fans with the announcement of the Labo VR kit.

No, this is definitely not the failed Virtual Boy console.

Announced on Thursday (Apr.4) the new interactive kit will launch on April 12 and will bring VR to the Nintendo Switch console. Users will be able to build Toy-Con VR goggles that attach to the hybrid console. Alongside the announcement of the latest Labo kit, Nintendo announced that two of its most popular titles Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild will be getting free updates to take utilizing the new virtual reality components.

Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! https://t.co/be8xudP2PK pic.twitter.com/M0C6w59lIT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2019

Once the Nintendo Labo VR kit is constructed, gamers will be able to play mini-games like getting up close and personal with wildlife and taking pictures of them, flying with birds and shooting at creatures with a blaster. Players can look forward to three new mini-missions as well as VR versions of Cap, Seaside and Luncheon kingdoms in Super Mario Odyssey.

As far as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the free update will reimagine the world of Hyrule in Virtual Reality. No word if there any specific missions or mini-games but fans could look forward to another reason for playing the epic game once again.

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit will cost $79.99 and will come with six separate accessories including camera, Toy-Con goggles, bird, wind pedal, elephant and blaster. This news follows the recent revelation that Nintendo is gearing up to launch two new Nintendo Switch consoles this year as well.

—

Photo: Chesnot / Getty