Amber Rose Expecting Son With Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Congrats are in order. Amber Rose is expecting baby number two with her boyfriend, Def Jam Records exec Alexander “AE” Edwards.

We all know Rose hasn’t exactly been lucky in love over the years, but she seems to be in a great place with AE. Posting a photo of a recent sonogram, Rose wrote on Instagram “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! 🤰🏼🤮☺️👶🏽🙏🏽❤️🥰”

AE reposted the photo with his own words of… (excitement?). “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨🙏🏽 Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you 💕 I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r “where the b*tches @?” 🤣💙 ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity),” he wrote.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Photo: WENN