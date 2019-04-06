New Photos Of Azealia Banks Without Eyebrows Emerge

Azealia Banks shot by Mateus Porto pic.twitter.com/sR4Zm9Wo3c — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) March 31, 2019

Per usual, the internet has a lot to say about Azealia Banks.

The troubled rapper is at the center of (negative) attention again after some recent photos surfaced online. The pictures, reportedly shot by photographer Mateus Porto, show Banks with makeup that makes her skin look grey, missing eyebrows, and colored contacts.

Banks’ high quality posing has also been a topic of discussion…

Azealia Banks is serving 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6Kq8NEbwnx — u (@FENDIF4G) March 30, 2019

After the photos dropped, the internet proceeded to roast her. “This what happens when you don’t use Fenty Beauty,” one troll wrote. “Where shawty eyebrows?” another inquired.

We will say, her corset game is on point…can’t knock that at all.

Take a look at the photos and let us know if you think those joints fire…or nah?

—

Photos: Mateus Porto, WENN