Jennifer Lopez ft. French Montana “Medicine,” Snap Dogg “Fallen Soldier” & More | Daily Visuals 4.8.19

Say what you will about Jennifer Lopez but she’s more than kept it together for two decades as she’s still slaying the competition whenever she hits the red carpets.

Today Jenny from the block links up with fellow Bronx native French Montana for her visual to “Medicine” where the two hold court at a exclusive carnival where J. Lo is fittingly the main attraction. A-Rod’s a lucky man, b.

And as the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of Nipsey Hussle, Snap Dogg takes it upon himself to pay homage to the LA King with his clip to “Fallen Soldier” where Detroit comes out to pay their respect to Nip and thank him for his contribution to the culture.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Chief Keef and Zaytoven, Rico Love, and more.

JENNIFER LOPEZ FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “MEDICINE”

SNAP DOGG – “FALLEN SOLDIER”

CHIEF KEEF & ZAYTOVEN – “SPY KID”

RICO LOVE – “FIGHT FOR YOU”

LIL YEE FT. FMB DZ & LIL PETE – “SACRIFICE”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “ICE CUBE”

YUNG BABY FT. BBYMUTHA – “WILD GIRL”

NIMIC REVENUE – “THERAPY”

ROD WAVE – “TRU STORY”

LIL MOSEY – “BURBERRY BAND”