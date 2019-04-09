Future and Elton John Are BFF’s Now

Future and Elton John clearly on the same wave. The two music stars, who both happened to be rocking track suits, snapped a pic with each other and share it on Instagram.

“Me and my brother @eltonjohn leaving the studio. Love is Love,” read the caption of Hendrixx’s post.

While Future was dutifully rocking a Reebok tracksuit since he reps the brand, Elton John was in a shiny number from Gucci.

What’s that collaborative music sound like, though?

Recently, Elton John was kicking it with Q-Tip.

