Future and Elton John Are BFF’s Now

Tracksuit game gotta be proper.

Future and Elton John clearly on the same wave. The two music stars, who both happened to be rocking track suits, snapped a pic with each other and share it on Instagram.

“Me and my brother @eltonjohn leaving the studio. Love is Love,” read the caption of Hendrixx’s post.

While Future was dutifully rocking a Reebok tracksuit since he reps the brand, Elton John was in a shiny number from Gucci.

What’s that collaborative music sound like, though?

Recently, Elton John was kicking it with Q-Tip.

 

