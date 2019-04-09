AT&T Partners With REVOLT For Hip-Hop Conferences In LA, Atlanta [Photos]

Diddy has another power move in the works. His television network is going wireless to advance their yearly marquee event series.

As spotted on HipHopDX, REVOLT has announced a partnership with AT&T. The annual REVOLT conference will not only be held in Atlanta for the time ever. Additionally there will also be a second Los Angeles date. The Bad Boy Entertainment mogul detailed how both brands will help amplify the series.

“Now more than ever we need to own our culture. At the REVOLT Hip Hop Summit we will empower young people with sessions on the issues they care about” Combs stated in a formal press release. From entrepreneurship and economic empowerment to social justice, we’ll have the provocative conversations not happening anywhere else. With the support of AT&T, we will provide perspective on music and media that could only come from industry veterans committed to our future.”

Valerie Vargas, Senior Vice President of Advertising and Creative Services at AT&T, relished in the Dallas based carrier’s excitement to bring the summit to life. “One of the hardest parts of breaking into any field is building a network and making connections with people that can help inspire dreams into reality,” she explained. “AT&T is a longstanding champion of mentorship across both business and entertainment and we hope the opportunities stemming from the REVOLT Hip Hop Summit help young people find their place.”

The first round of the REVOLT Hip Hop Summit is scheduled to take place in Atlanta on July 25-27 and then in Los Angeles on October 24-26. You can view the trailer below.

—

Photo: Derrick Salters / WENN.com