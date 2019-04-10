Urban One Founder & Chairperson Cathy Hughes Is The 1st Black Woman Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame

Radio One (Markets)/TV One/iOne Digital (Platforms) congratulates our Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes on her induction into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame. She is the first African-American woman to be inducted into the radio category.

Our Founder and Chairperson, Cathy Hughes, made history on Monday, April 8 when she became the first African-American woman to be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame in the radio category. Congratulations, Ms. H!

To learn more about Urban One’s founder Ms. Cathy Hughes, please follow this link.

Photo: Urban One Inc.