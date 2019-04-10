CLOSE
Urban One Founder & Chairperson Cathy Hughes Is The 1st Black Woman Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame

The pioneering radio, television, and digital business executive has achieved much success since the founding of her company.

Cathy Hughes NAB

Source: NAB / NAB

Radio One (Markets)/TV One/iOne Digital (Platforms) congratulates our Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes on her induction into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame. She is the first African-American woman to be inducted into the radio category.

To learn more about Urban One’s founder Ms. Cathy Hughes, please follow this link.

Photo: Urban One Inc.

