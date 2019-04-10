CLOSE
Lemme Get That, R-Uh: R. Kelly Gets His Royalties Snatched By Chicago Landlord To Pay Off Debt

The troubled R&B singer hasn't had a good run of it lately when it comes to his pockets and life.

Source: E. JASON WAMBSGANS / Getty

R. Kelly has been deeply entrenched in the struggle in the wake of the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly and the explosive allegations that followed. Now, the troubled R&B singer had to cough up his music royalty dough to pay off a debt he owed to a Chicago landlord.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly’s former landlord, Midwest Commercial Funding recently issued a subpoena to Sony Music Holdings, Inc and was able to get the music company to freeze $264,535 in Kelly’s biannual royalty account.

Sony probably didn’t mind too much, as they unceremoniously parted ways with the controversial singer earlier this year after Lifetime premiered “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The amount frozen by Sony was meant to pay off the $173,855.08 Midwest was still owed on a judgement awarded after the R&B singer stopped paying rent on his infamous Chicago music studio.

However, after Sony froze Kelly’s account, Midwest was able to collect $154, 527.22 from one of Kelly’s Bank of America accounts after a “turnover order” was issued.

The outlet adds that Kelly still owes just over $52,000.

Photo: Getty

chicago , newsletter , R. kelly , royalties

