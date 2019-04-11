News To Our Ears: PlayStation Announces Online ID Change On PSN, Officially Launches

It’s no secret, gamers have been demanding that PlayStation grant them the ability to change their old PSN names they have been stuck with for years. We are happy to report after months of rumors of finally being able to do so, today is officially that day.

Chances are high when you power up your PS4 or PS4 Pro you will notice a bunch of new names on your friend’s list when you sign into PSN (PlayStation Network). Starting today (Apr.10) you will now be able to change your Online ID via a new option.

Per PlayStation:

“We’re excited to announce that the online ID change feature on PSN is officially launching to all PlayStation 4 owners later today. You’ll also be able to change your online ID via a web browser, and that feature will also be available starting today.”

The first name change will be free, but make sure that new name is the one you want to go with because to change it again you will have to pay $9.99 ($4.99 if you’re a PS Plus member). Also, PlayStation was quick to warn those eager to changer their Gamertags that there could be issues when playing some games if you do decide to get a new online ID.

Previous Online ID may still be visible to you and other players in certain areas.

Progress may be lost within games, and that could include saved data, leaderboard data, and progress towards trophies.

Applications and parts of games may not function properly both online and offline.

There is a risk of losing access to purchased in-game content and add-ons and virtual currency.

So before you just up and change your PSN ID you should definitely check this list PlayStation supplied of tested games. Here is how you can change your Online ID via your PS4 or through a web browser.

PlayStation 4:

Step 1: From your PS4 go to [Settings].

Step 2: Select [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Profile] > [Online ID].

Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

Web browser:

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Network account and select PSN Profile in the menu.

Step 2: Select the Edit button that’s next to your Online ID.

Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

For more information head here to get the complete breakdown of the Online ID feature.

—

Photo: picture alliance / Getty