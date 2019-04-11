Mystikal Settles $3 Million Tax Debt With IRS

Mystikal has been dogged with issues regarding tax fraud in times past, including serving a prison sentence for the charge. Now, the veteran New Orleans rapper has managed to avoid a similar sentence after settling a $3 million tax debt with the IRS.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Mystikal (real name: Michael Tyler) and the government notified a judge they have reached a deal to avoid going through with the upcoming trial.

The filing notes, “The parties have reached an agreement to settle the plaintiff’s cause of action against the defendant in its entirety, although the necessary documentation has not yet been accomplished. In addition to this Notice, the parties have informed both the Clerk’s Office and Chambers of this settlement.”

Back in 2017, the government sued Mystikal accusing him of failing to pay $2.9 million in back taxes, penalties, and interest for 1997-2002, 2007, 2008 and 2011-2013.

Mystikal was just released from jail last February on $3 million bail because of a criminal rape charge.

—

Photo: Getty