BET To Air Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Celebration of Life’ Memorial

Even though it’s been weeks since Nipsey Hussle was senselessly murdered on the streets he grew up on and tried to rebuild, for most of his fans it’s still hard to digest the reality that he’s no longer with us. And though we continue to come to grips with his passing today Nipsey Hussle fans will get a chance to mourn the LA King together as his Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at the Staples Center in LA and BET will be broadcasting the service in it’s entirety beginning at 1pm ET.

BET Remembers: Nipsey Hussle will be hosted by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill and entertainment journalist Gia Peppers and will be aired commercial-free with no interruptions on BET and BET Digital.

Tickets for the memorial went on sale earlier this week and while money hungry scalpers tried to turn tickets for profits they were immediately shut down by Craigslist and AXS.

Though Nipsey Hussle spent most of his rap career using his celebrity and royalties to invest in his community and it’s people, it wasn’t until he was killed that people really realized and appreciated what he was trying to do. The city even decided to name his old stomping grounds after him for his neighborhood efforts. But like the old saying goes, you never know what you have till it’s gone.

R.I.P. Nip.