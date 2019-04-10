Nipsey Hussle Memorial Will Feature Heavy Security To Avoid Issues

The family, friends, and supporters of Nipsey Hussle will be gathered to celebrate the life of the popular rapper and businessman. According to a new report, the venue will be heavily guarded to avoid a breakout of issues that occurred last week during a vigil for Hussle.

TMZ reports:

Sources familiar with Nipsey’s Celebration of Life at the Staples Center arena this Thursday tell us there will be an abundance of security from multiple agencies and organizations — all with the intention of keeping the memorial peaceful and drama-free.

We’re told security on hand Thursday will feature a mix of muscle — from members of the LAPD, members of the Nation of Islam, as well as Staples Center personnel. Our sources say the LAPD is only on hand to offer assistance … helping to move traffic, keep the peace and to step in if needed.

The reason for such a strong presence … our sources say a big part of it has to do with Nipsey’s family’s wishes in wanting to prevent further violence — especially in the wake of the chaos that broke out at Nipsey’s L.A. vigil last week … which cops now say left 2 people shot.

According to a search warrant — obtained by TMZ — cops are still on the hunt for the person who allegedly pulled the trigger with the intent of killing others. A possible added danger to Thursday’s ceremony.

Hopefully, Nipsey Hussle’s homegoing ceremony goes off without a hitch.

Photo: Getty