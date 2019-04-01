Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Nipsey Hussle

The Hip-Hop community was rocked by news Sunday evening (March 31) that rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot in front of his Los Angeles store, later succumbing to his wounds. Nipsey’s peers in the game have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and condolences.

Meek Mill, Lupe Fiasco, Wiz Khalifa, and many other artists are using their platform to call out the senseless crime. In the case of Wiz, he took a moment to mention that he and Curren$y were all grinding on their way to the top together in leaner times.

We’ve collected responses from Hip-Hop stars regarding the tragic loss of Nipsey Hussle below.

Rest Powerfully In Peace, Nipsey Hussle.

Photo: WENN