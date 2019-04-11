The Game Issues Call For Peace In L.A. For Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial

Today, the city of Los Angeles will be joined in mourning the late Nipsey Hussle with a memorial service and a 25-mile procession throughout the city. The Game made a public call to peace during the service, continuing his current stance in regards to the artist he had a close connection with.

Game was out in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, and he was super emotional while talking about his fallen friend. Game makes it clear, everyone needs to be respectful and peaceful during Thursday’s memorial service and the ensuing funeral procession through Los Angeles.

We broke the story … Nipsey’s celebration of life at Staples Center will be a heavily guarded affair — with muscle from the LAPD and the Nation of Islam — and it’s got a lot to do with the chaos that broke out at Nipsey’s vigil outside his Marathon Clothing store last week, which police now say left 2 people shot.

In related news, The Game, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg recently all came together in the studio to pay respect to Nipsey Hussle.

