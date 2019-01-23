Meek Mill & The Game Officially Dead Beef, Working On New Music Together

Meek Mill and The Game were at each other’s necks in 2016 after the Philadelphia rhymer slinger was accused of ratting out the West Coast tough talker. It appears that the feud between the men is officially in the past, with the pair working on new music for The Game’s upcoming album.

Sources close both MCs tell us that they recently got together to collaborate on new music — this is after Game officially announced their two-year feud was over.

We’re told Meek flew out to L.A. last week to record a new song for Game’s forthcoming album. Our sources say the get-together proved to be super productive … not just musically, but in repairing their once-fractured relationship. We’re hearing Game and Meek chopped it up and even had a good laugh over the 2016 beef … which seemed nasty at the time.

If you’ll recall … Game thought Meek had ratted him out to Sean Kingston after Sean was robbed one night in the summer of ’16 at an L.A. nightclub they’d all attended. Game says Sean told him Meek claimed Game was behind the robbery … which Meek denied.

Despite the explosive exchange of diss tracks between them, it looks like Meek and Game are well on their way to creating more heat. This move should have been expected after Game was seen last December giving glowing praise to Meek’s Championships album.

