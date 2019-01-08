Nicki Minaj Hints At Having Secrets About Meek Mill, He Just Wants Her To Leave Him Aloneeeee

Nicki Minaj has a new love interest, but she just can’t stop talking about her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. During a recent show, Minaj hinted at having “secrets” about the Philly rapper.

While performing her single “Barbie Dreams,” her flip of the Biggie Smalls classic track “Just Playing (Dreams)” where she playfully calls out Meek and the other men in her life, Minaj added some extra spice to the verse that featured her ex. Originally she raps “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him,” the rapper then adds “I could tell you secrets, but I won’t/Cause being a bitter b*tch is what I don’t.”

Sounds pretty bitter if you ask us.

Meek Mill caught wind of the lyrical jab, and while not directly calling out Onika in the Tweet, you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out who he is referring too. The “Champions” rapper stated “Why you be sooo mad at me and not the people that came right at ya neck! I’m cool I’m doing good lol something is wrong here,”

Why you be sooo mad at me and not the people that came right at ya neck! I’m cool I’m doing good lol something is wrong here 🧐🤔 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2019

Meek wasn’t finished followed that up by indirectly telling Minaj “Leave me alone you know I get a lil too out of control with the truth!”

Leave me alone you know I get a lil too out of control with the truth! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2019

It’s been about over a year since the two Hip-Hop stars stopped dealing with each other, Meek Mill has clearly moved on, Minaj on the other hand keeps poking him. We just hope Meek continues to take the high road and maybe Nicki will just focus on her highly criticized relationship and career.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty