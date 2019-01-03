Instead of Eating Black-Eyed Peas, Nicki Minaj’s Felon Bae Licked Her Feet For Good Luck

Nicki Minaj and her convicted felon bae Kenny Petty are still going strong into the new year and to let us know that the “Anaconda” rapper shared a video on IG of Petty licking her feet.

Instead of a plate of black-eyed peas, Kenny Petty indulged on Minaj’s feet in the racy video Minaj shared with her 97.1 million Instagram followers. After he was done sucking on toes, he lifts Nicki as if he was carrying her over the threshold after being married. Minaj wisely turned off the comments for the post electing to dodge all slander that would probably come her way and her Petty who was convicted and served jail time for sexual assault and manslaughter.

The highly publicized couple brought in 2019 in Miami and Petty accompanied Minaj to Liv where they celebrated the new year alongside the Young Money general Lil’ Wayne. The feet licking follows Petty getting a large tattoo of Minaj’s name Onika on his neck. It’s clear despite the side-eyes coming their way, the couple is madly in love with each other.

Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty