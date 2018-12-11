Crime Bae: The Low Down On Nicki Minaj’s Repeat Offender Boyfriend Kenny “Zoo” Petty

Nicki Minaj is currently catching severe flack for her new boyfriend Kenny “Zoo” Petty and deservingly so. The man’s rap sheet is longer than Minaj’s rap career and to top it off he is a registered sex offender.

Petty’s history with crime dates back all the way back to 1994 when he was arrested, convicted and served time for the attempted rape in the first degree of a 16-year-old girl. Minaj is caught heat for defending her felon boo by pointing out he was 15 at the time of the crime that got him an 18-to-54 month jail sentence and earned him a spot on the NYC sex offender registry.

From there on he could be considered career criminal, he was arrested more than 15 times, and there are plenty of mug shots New York Sex Offender website. Fans are seriously hoping Nicki is trolling by dating this man again due to his criminal nature. But based on her Instagram posts the love between the two is real, but Nicki is not allowing anyone to hate on their budding relationship cause the comments have been turned off.

Get the low down on Petty and his shady life in the gallery below.

Photo: NY Sex Offender Registry