50 Cent Sues Ex Daphne Joy, Citing Defamation Over Rape Allegations

50 Cent is now suing his ex, Daphne Joy claiming that she defamed him with comments made in a post on social media.

According to reports, 50 Cent has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy. In the documents of the filing, the rapper and entertainment mogul said that Joy “falsely and publicly” accused him of “rape and physical abuse” during their relationship. 50 Cent also claims that she made a “purposeful attempt to, on information and belief, destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son.”

50 Cent and Daphne Joy were together from 2011 to 2013, and their son Sire is now 12. The 48-year-old rapper referred to Daphne Joy’s Instagram post on March 28, where she scolded 50 Cent over his joking about her being mentioned in a lawsuit against Diddy as a “sex worker” and said, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me.” 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, said the post has attained over 22,000 likes and threatened to harm his reputation and business. “The Defamatory Post contains false and malicious statements of fact that expose Jackson to hatred, contempt, or aversion, or induce an evil or unsavory opinion of Jackson, in the minds of the public,” the court documents continue, referring to the post’s intent to ”impact the custody case”. 50 Cent is also seeking monetary damages of $1 million.

He also attached a letter that was previously sent on April 2 to Daphne Joy, whose last name is Narvaez, demanding she remove the post. He claims that in response, her lawyers submitted a request from Daphne Joy for millions of dollars in addition to dropping his petition for sole custody of their son, Sire. The documents call the move “clearly extortive.”. Neither party has responded to press inquiries about the lawsuit.