Gervonta Davis Claims Floyd Mayweather Is A Hostage In Dubai, 50 Cent Has Thoughts

50 Cent, is, once again, weighing in on celebrity gossip swirling around the internet rumor mill. This time, regarding a claim made by boxer Gervonta Davis about retired fighter Floyd Mayweather, who Davis said was being held hostage in Dubai in a series of tweets he previously posted.

Davis recently claimed that Mayweather was “in Dubai and can’t leave becuz he been taking n-ggas money and not doing what they paid him to do.” Davis also claimed Floyd needed “a wire” in order to get “home.”

“Let me call 50, we gotta get this n-gga home by Monday,” Davis tweeted, to which 50 responded, “Oh nah this shit is real.”

“[Davis] would not say no shit like that if it wasn’t official,” the G-Unit CEO continued. Me and Champ be beefing but he my brother. I got some money if he need it !”

For those who are wondering (because you care—you know you do), here’s how we got here, according to HipHopDX:

The beef between the boxers stems from “Pretty Boy Floyd” saying earlier this week that other fighters were emulating his flash without putting in the necessary work. Davis took this as a direct insult and unloaded with his hostage claim in return. Mayweather’s social media indicates that he was indeed in Dubai at the beginning of this month, though there is no evidence that he is being held there. Fif, of course, isn’t shy about trolling Floyd Mayweather, as he did back in February when he roasted the boxer for his stance on Diddy’s recent sexual assault allegations.

Lawd, what did Mayweather say about Diddy? (Not that it would take much for 50 to go into troll mode behind the deeply embattled Bad Boy mogul.)

“I’m not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy,” Mayweather said on The Pivot Podcast at the time Diddy was accused of rape by singer Cassie and other women. “‘Cause he still a Black man. Mistakes happen. And I can’t say if it is or not a mistake, but things happen in life. And P. Diddy’s business is P. Diddy’s business. It’s not my job or anybody else’s job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man while he’s down.

“My take on it is: it’s not my business. I don’t think it’s right at all and I don’t condone it,” Mayweather continued. “Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt but that’s a choice that my daughter made.” (For the record, no woman has ever made a choice to be raped or sexually assaulted, if that’s what Mayweather was implying.)

In February, 50 noted on Instagram that “they didn’t even ask him about this,” in response to Mayweather’s remarks.

“Champ is you stupid or is you dumb? Get me the f-ck out ya head, you sound like a hater. DIDDY DO IT ? COMING soon,” Fif’s post continued.

Maybe it’s a social media thing, but can anyone remember a time before now when rappers and boxers were this into celebrity gossip and male cattiness? Weird, right?