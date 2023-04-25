Petty Is Life: 50 Cent Clowns Irv Gotti Over Latest Ashanti And Nelly Sighting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If kick a person while they are down was a person it would be 50 Cent. He recently teased Irv Gotti after Nelly and Ashanti were spotted together looking real cozy.

As spotted on TMZ the Queens, New York native did not waste any time when the former couple were spotted looking friendly at their joint performance at Tao Beach in Las Vegas. 50 Cent took to social media with the clip of their set and added a very unflattering photo of the Murder Inc. Records founder to the Instagram post. “Man Somebody Check On Irv Gotti ASAP! Know He Going Through Right Now” the header on the visual read. He upped the petty by quoting Irv from his infamous appearance on Drink Champs on the caption “I was in love wit her, and she just popped up with Nelly”.

In addition to their performance at the popular pool party, the two talents also attended the Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia boxing match over the weekend. There Nelly held her hand as they walked to their seats prompting speculation that the singer and rapper are once again an item. Shani and Mo had a solid run as couple during the mid 2000’s but abruptly went their separate ways. The two saw each other at the Ja Rule and Fat Joe Verzuz back in 2021 and it seemed Nelly definitely wanted to rekindle their former flame. Irv has yet to respond to the slander.

You can view 50 Cent’s post below.

Photo: Bernard “Beanz” Smalls