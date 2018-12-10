Nicki Minaj Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Convicted Rapist, Twitter Blasts Her To Bits

Earlier in the month, it was rumored that Nicki Minaj was dating a convicted sex offender who was very recently in a relationship with another woman but broke it off due to their connection. Now, new photos of the man in question have surfaced online and Twitter is blasting Barbz to bits.

Late last month, a photo of Minaj and Kenneth “Zoo” Petty was posted onto her Instagram page with the cryptic caption “You know the phkn vybez” with Petty writing “I love you” in the comments section.

In another post shared on Sunday (Dec. 9), Minaj and Petty are seen together once more but in a far more intimate fashion with the rapper embracing Petty with her leg being held up. The caption reads, “Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happened?…It’s no secret… that the both of us…Are running out of time” from Adele’s “Hello” smash hit.

On Twitter, the reaction to the pair’s alleged relationship has the social media network on fire. Peep the reactions below.

—

Photo: WENN