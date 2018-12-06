You Care: Nicki Minaj & Drake Don’t Follow Each Other On Instagram

It seems Nicki Minaj and Drake aren’t as social as they once were. The two have stopped following each other on Hip-Hop’s favorite social media tool.

As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop the Young Money labelmates no longer are friendly on Instagram. Celebrity gossip account @TheShadeRoom took the time to verify and confirmed the disconnect.

Naturally this set off much speculation on what exactly caused the unfollows. The internets are pointing to Drizzy’s newly reignited bromance with Meek Mill as the possible reason. Neither has addressed the rumors but considering that Meek collaborated with Nicki’s former rival Cardi B on his recent Championships album maybe there is some truth to it.

While this came to many as a surprise this is not the first time Onika and Aubrey have put each other on pause. Back in 2013 he revealed they were not on speaking terms on “Tuscan Leather”. “Not even talkin’ to Nicki, communication is breakin’ / I dropped the ball on some personal sh*t, I need to embrace it / I’m honest, I make mistakes, I’d be the second to admit it / Think that’s why I need her in my life, to check me when I’m tripping”.

Chances are the two will make up eventually but in the meantime Christmas gifts seem out of the question.

Photo: John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images