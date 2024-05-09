Subscribe
News

Questlove Declared Hip-Hop Dead Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef, X Reacts

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Questlove opined on the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar but some fans called his statements dramatic after the war of words largely concluded. The veteran drummer from The Roots band believed that the battle between the two titans took nasty turns, thus signaling a death knell for Hip-Hop.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, 53, took to social media to issue one of the loudest detracting statements yet to emerge against what is one of the biggest Hip-Hop beef battles in the history of the genre.

“Nobody won the war,” Questlove opened his statement with. “This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary — women & children (& actual facts) be damned.”

The statement continued with “Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘rip’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem. Hip Hop truly is dead.”

The caption of the Instagram post with the statement read “Here We Are Now…Entertain us?,” which seems to be aimed at Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

As it stands, K-Dot doesn’t seem to want any manner of reconciliation with Drizzy and said as much on the track “euphoria” where the Compton lyricist rapped, “Whoever that’s f*ckin’ with him, f*ck you n*ggas, and f*ck the industry too” and once more on “Not Like Us” with the lines, “The industry can hate me, f*ck ’em all and they mama.”

As far as responses go, Drake’s last missive was “The Heart Part 6” and the two have left it at that. The Canadian superstar is contending with other issues after a security guard was shot outside his home in a drive-by shooting along with another incident in which a man was arrested for trying to break into the the massive mansion.

On X, formerly Twitter, the comments from Questlove garnered some sharp responses. However, we’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

RELATED TAGS

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson beef drake
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards.Date: Sunday 14 May 2017.Venue: Royal Festival Hall, London.Host: Sue Perkins.-.Area: RED CARPET
News

Cuba Gooding Jr. Addresses Producer Lil Rod’s Allegations, Says He’s An “Easy Target”

The Chi
News

‘The Chi’ Renewed For Seventh Season By Paramount+ & Showtime

Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry
Local

‘Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry’ In NYC’s American Museum Of Natural History Is A Must See

2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner 13 items
News

Questlove Declared Hip-Hop Dead Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef, X Reacts

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott, Live Nation Settle Majority Of Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuits

BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024
News

50 Cent Sues Ex Daphne Joy, Citing Defamation Over Rape Allegations

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close