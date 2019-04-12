City Of Chicago Launches Suit Against Jussie Smollett For Investigation Reimbursement

The city of Chicago appeared to have a clear cut conviction in the case of Jussie Smollett and his allegedly faked attack, but the matter went in another direction. The city has now sued the Empire actor for $130,000 to cover overtime costs in the ensuing investigation.

Page Six reports:

The complaint, filed in the Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday, comes after the city gave Smollett a week earlier this month to pay $130,000 in overtime cops worked while investigating his hoax hate crime attack.

Smollett missed the deadline and has not coughed up the cash, Chicago’s City Law Department said.

“The City incurred significant costs in order to provide services reasonably related to Defendant’s conduct,” they wrote in the complaint Thursday.

Smollett nor his representatives have publicly responded as of yet.

