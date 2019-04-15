Waka Flocka Flame’s Studio Session Shot Up In Atlanta

Waka Flocka Flame is lucky to be alive. Last week shots were fired at a recording facility he was working at.

As per Billboard the “Hard in da Paint” rapper was working on some music at an Atlanta based studio on April 4. In the wee hours of the morning several shots were fired into ZAC Recording studios. Timothy Nickson suffered a wound to the arm. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated. Flame and eight other witnesses left without injury.

Police reports state that three unidentified gunman were responsible for the attack. According to WSB-TV when police arrived at the scene two men were found with their guns drawn. After some questioning it was confirmed the pair were there guarding the entrance. Investigators have not yet revealed if Flocka was the target.

JUST IN: Atlanta rapper @WakaFlocka forced to dodge barrage of bullets after gunmen opened fire on recording studio, per law enforcement sources.@wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019

The shooting occurred just days after Nipsey Hussle was killed outside of his store in Los Angeles. While Waka has yet to comment on the incident he has been promoting his upcoming mixtape which is ironically titled Salute Me Or Shoot Me Vol. 7 via his social media feeds. It is scheduled for a April 16 release.

Photo: Prince Williams