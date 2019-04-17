Birdman & Juvenile “Breeze,” Monica “Commitment” & More | Daily Visuals 4.16.19

You can file this under “We Ain’t See This One Comin’” as homies turned rivals have apparently turned back to man’s and ‘em, Birdman and Juvenile have reunited to drop their first duet joint in hammers.

After what felt like decades of cold space between the two Ca$h Money OG’s, Juve and Birdman recently dropped a new joint album in Just Another Gangsta and today have dropped their first visual in support of the project. Flying high and luxurious in their visual to “Breeze,” Juvenile and Birdman seem to have buried the hatchet as they sip on bubbly while they make their way to, well, we don’t know. A beach maybe? Vegas? N’awlins?

Monica meanwhile finds herself in an Orange is The New Black situation after living the scorned woman’s dream for her clip to “Commitment.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, August Alsina, and more.

BIRDMAN & JUVENILE – “BREEZE”

MONICA – “COMMITMENT”

YOUNG BUCK – “NO PAIN”

AUGUST ALSINA – “FOOTSTEPS”

ALLEN KINGDOM – “JET”

OPEN MIKE EAGLE & DANNY BROWN – “UNFILTERED”

SCIENZE – “BODY”