Lil Wayne Says Drake Is A Better Rapper Than Him

Now that Lil Wayne is officially back on tour after his prison hiatus, the Young Money head is revealing more on his YM lineup including his thoughts on his protégé Drake.

According to Wayne, the Toronto emcee is more than just talented—-he’s a better rapper than him.

During an interview with MTV’s Sway Calloway Weezy revealed his thoughts saying,

“The first thing I said was this kid’s a superstar. I don’t think you can remember, but I did some interviews back then when they were asking me about him and I said he’s better than me. I can’t sing. I can make a song, but this kid has the actual R&B presence. Then he’s one of the dopest lyricists. “

He also added that he never imagined he would sign an artist as big as Drake, but he knew when he did he found a star.

“That right there, he has a welcoming appearance. I knew he was something bigger than something I had envisioned for my company when I ran into this kid. I was thinking I’m going to put my people on and we’re going to be all right, but then when I ran into this kid, I was like, this a superstar, he’s got a chance to make my company something for real, something to be thought of, to be remembered.”

 

 

