Jinx God: Italian Soccer Team Forbids Players From Pictures With Drake [Photos]

Apparently the Drake curse is alive and well. So much so a soccer club has put a mandate in place so they can continue to flourish.

As spotted on HipHopDX A.S. Roma took the time out to jokingly protect themselves from floundering because of any potential future associations to the “In My Feelings” rapper. The caption read “All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season”.

All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2019

The tweet came right on the heels of a pretty clear curse jig. On Sunday, April 14 Drizzy flicked it up with Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa and right on schedule PSG lost 5-1 to LOSC Lille. Naturally Rap and football fans alike pointed to Drake as the cause on social media for the molly whopping.

This is not the first time the OVO streak of bad luck has hit the league. In April Aubrey stood next to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a photo and his Arsenal squad suffered a similar fate to rival Everton. Crystal Palace also took a loss to Machester City after Champagne Papi was seen with forward Wilfried Zaha.

Drake himself has acknowledged the running joke prior to Super Bowl LIII. He posed in a sweatshirt that featured all four NFL teams that were playing in the AFC and NFC championship games.

Photo: Euan Cherry/WENN.com