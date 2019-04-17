CLOSE
The Saga Continues: 50 Cent Mocks Ja Rule’s Messy IRS Debacle

Here we go again...

The Grand Opening Of Kiss Ultra Lounge Hosted By 50 Cent

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s 2019 and 50 Cent and Ja Rule are still going at it, y’all. In documents obtained by BOSSIP this week, it was revealed that Jeffrey Atkins owes back taxes for ’05, ’06, ’07, 08 and 2016 — and, of course, 50 finds it all too hilarious.

ICYMI BOSSIP reported, “The Murda Ink rapper turned Fyre Festival promoter has been left on the look for more than $2 million in back federal taxes on liens stretching back more than 10 years, BOSSIP has learned. The IRS issued Ja’s latest lien late last month for $443,442 for income he earned in 2016 – some of it likely coming from his work behind the failed Fyre Festival. But on March 4, the IRS issued a separate updated lien for back taxes from 2005 through 2008: $830,717 for 2005, $353,536 for 2006, $231,775 for 2007 and $172,282 for 2008..”

“In total, the IRS says Ja owes $2,031,753, according to the new liens,” BOSSIP adds. As we’re all aware, Ja has already spent time behind bars for tax evasion, so this isn’t anything new… and the rapper’s longtime foe has been having a blast mocking his situation.

“LOL come on I know he not that bright but damn,” 50 Cent posted on Instagram. Hopefully, Ja can get his financial situation together before it lands him in jail again… stay tuned.

Photo: Getty

