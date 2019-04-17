LHHATL Star Tommie Lee Denied Entry To Mental Health Program Due To Rap Sheet

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee’s extensive rap sheet is coming back to haunt. Her criminal past was cited for her being denied entry into a mental health program, instead of a possible jail sentence.

Reports TMZ:

We broke the story … the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star submitted a petition in her child abuse case to allow her to get treatment for a serious mental illness, which she claimed she was diagnosed with around the same time she was charged with child abuse in Georgia.

Tommie got her answer — no can do.

According to a new legal doc obtained by TMZ … the Assistant District Attorney determined Lee’s criminal history and background — along with other evidence, facts and allegations — “make her an inappropriate candidate for an accountability court.”

Back in January, Tommie was indicted on multiple child abuse charges and she’s facing up to 54 years in prison if she is convicted.

She did herself no favors when she reportedly showed up drunk to a hearing in March.

—

Photo: Getty