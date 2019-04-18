Chucky Dishes Out All Kinds of Fades in New ‘Child’s Play’ Trailer

It seems like the era of 80’s horror movie remakes is continuing to thrive and though the latest isn’t a Stephen King classic it’s still one of the most recognizable horror figures in the genre: Chucky.

That’s right, after a few straight to DVD sequels (that weren’t that bad by the way) the Child’s Play franchise is getting rebooted for a new generation of viewers that probably didn’t even grow up with actual toys so much as they did with tablets. Starring Mark “Luke Skywalker” Hamill as the voice of the diabolical Chucky doll and Aubrey Plaza as the mom who unknowingly gifts her fatherless child a demon doll who has a taste for murder, Child’s Play seems like it will actually pack a pretty mean punch as far as violence and gore goes.

Check out the new trailer for Child’s Play below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops in theaters come June 21st.